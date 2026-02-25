Hilary Duff’s feud with Lindsay Lohan is “So Yesterday.” On the Feb. 25 episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Duff reflected on her former public rift with her fellow Disney alum, confessing to a particularly petty shenanigan and revealing how they eventually made amends.

The actor-singer was frequently pitted against Lohan in the early 2000s, after they got embroiled in a love triangle with the late Aaron Carter. But once they were both done dating him, they remained enemies in the public eye, with a silent red-carpet war eventually turning into a back-and-forth through TV appearances and press interviews.

During the interview, Duff admitted that she “absolutely” intentionally crashed the premiere of Lohan’s 2003 film Freaky Friday, pointing out, “I was a teenager.” However, she actually had a good excuse to show up that didn’t involve annoying Lohan.

“But also, Chad Michael Murray invited me,” she noted. “Why? I don't want to start any more stuff, but he was like, ‘You should come with me,’ and I was like, ‘Mm-hmm. Probably I should.’ I mean, what was I like, 16? No, I think I was younger than that. 15?”

Murray starred in both Freaky Friday and alongside Duff in 2004’s A Cinderella Story, making him a neutral party between the two.

Ernie Stewart/Globe Photos via ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock

As a result, she wasn’t surprised when Lohan retaliated by showing up to Duff’s Cheaper By the Dozen premiere later that year. “That was like my childhood feud, like nemesis,” she admitted. “I'm sure my publicist will be like, ‘What the f*ck are you doing?’ But now it's so many years later, like who cares? It does not matter.”

How Did Hilary & Lindsay Make Up?

While their feud provided lots of tabloid fodder in the early 2000s, it didn’t actually last that long. The two appeared to put their differences aside in 2007, when Lohan reportedly supported Duff at her Dignity album release party.

Although Duff didn’t specify when exactly they had their kumbaya, she confirmed on Call Her Daddy that she and Lohan became amicable, and all it took was a fun night out. “Lindsay came up to me at a club once and was like, ‘Are we good?’” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘We're good.’ She was like, ‘Let's take a shot.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’”