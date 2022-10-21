Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Is Already In Production

After another round of dirty dealings, drama, and, of course, deaths, Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s second season has come to a sure-to-be shocking conclusion. “Like Kanan, y'all ain't ready for what's about to go down...” the show’s official Instagram account warned ahead of the finale’s Oct. 22 air date. Viewers already could have guessed they would be left with some burning questions though, considering Starz renewed Raising Kanan for Season 3 days ahead of the sophomore outing’s Aug. 14 premiere.

In Season 2, the titular Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis) faced some hard truths, both about himself and his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), who runs the family’s drug empire. Of course, OG Power viewers already know the future fates of characters like Kanan and Jukebox, later portrayed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Anika Noni Rose, respectively. As for the other key players though, there’s still a whole lot of story left to be told.

Naturally, Raising Kanan showrunner Sascha Penn has already mapped out several of those storylines, start to finish. “I have a pretty good sense of where some of the characters are going. I do think part of the fun of writing and doing a show like this is that you discover stuff along the way,” he told Shadow and Act in August, noting that Jukebox and Kanan’s end games are already out of his hands. “Something that you thought for sure was sort of carved in stone, all of sudden, you have an opportunity to do something different. You always have the opportunity to course correct.”

With so much story left to unfold, here’s everything we know about Raising Kanan Season 3 so far.

The Raising Kanan Season 3 Cast

Ahead of the Season 2 finale, the cast members still, well, alive enough to return for Season 3 include Miller, Curtis, Omar Epps (Malcolm Howard), London Brown (Marvin Thomas), Malcolm Mays (Lou-Lou Thomas), Joey Bada$$ (Unique), Hailey Kilgore (LaVerne “Jukebox” Ganner), Shanley Caswell (Shannon Burke), and Antonio Ortiz (Shawn “Famous” Figueroa). That could always change in the final episode though.

In terms of newcomers, Deadline revealed on Oct. 20 that Tony Danza joined the Season 3 cast. The actor is set to play Stefano Marchetti, the godfather of New York City’s mafia scene and the most powerful man in town. Per Deadline’s cryptic description, anyone wanting to do business in NYC needs to come to see him first or expect to pay the price. Fans won’t have to wait until Season 3 premieres to meet the new character though: Danza was confirmed to appear in the Season 2 finale.

The Raising Kanan Season 3 Premiere Date

Penn revealed in an Aug. 22 Instagram post that it was the first day of production on the third season of Raising Kanan. “We’re back at it!” he wrote of the team’s return to the show’s New York City set. Because the first and second seasons premiered in July and August, respectively, expect Season 3 to follow suit and drop in summer 2023.

This post will be updated as more Raising Kanan Season 3 details become available.