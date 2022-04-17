At Least Two Key Players Will Be Missing From Power Book IV: Force Season 2

Tommy Egan isn’t leaving Chicago anytime soon. Just five episodes into Power Book IV: Force’s inaugural season, Starz renewed the latest Power spinoff for Season 2. The news was hardly a surprise, considering the Joseph Sikora-led series, which follows Tommy’s unplanned entry to Chicago’s drug game, was the network’s most-watched series premiere of all time with 3.3 million multiplatform views in the United States alone.

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph’s return as the iconic “Tommy Egan” and from the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city,” Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said in a March 9 statement. “We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the Power Universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast.”

There will be one major change to the new season, however: Force creator and Season 1 showrunner Robert Munic departed the series last year over reported “creative differences,” and will be replaced by Gary Lennon for Season 2. Lennon, whose previous credits include Euphoria, Orange Is the New Black, and Hightown, previously worked with Sikora on the original Power series.

Despite the early renewal, executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was initially frustrated that the show wasn’t renewed sooner. “They Renewed High town [sic] and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo,” he captioned a March 1 Instagram post, following Starz announcement of Hightown Season 3 but before news of Force’s renewal broke. “If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here.” The Grammy winner also claimed he might cut ties with Starz when his four-year deal expires in September. (Sources told THR at the time, however, that the network was in the midst of negotiating a new overall deal and wanted him to remain with the company “for years to come.”)

‌But Force’s drama is even more explosive — sometimes literally — on screen. Here’s everything we know so far about Force Season 2.

The Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Premiere Date

When Starz announced the renewal, Variety reported via an unnamed insider that a Season 2 writers’ room had already been staffed ahead of the February series premiere. The network has yet to announce a return date, but another spinoff, Power Book II: Ghost, had about a year gap between its freshman and sophomore seasons. If Force follows a similar release pattern, viewers can expect to see Tommy return to action in early 2023.

The Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Cast

Other than Sikora, Starz has also yet to confirm which cast members and characters will return for Force Season 2. However, the inaugural season also starred Isaac Keys (Diamond), Kris D. Lofton (Jenard Sampson), Lili Simmons (Claudia “Claud” Flynn), Gabrielle Ryan (Gloria), Shane Harper (Vic Flynn), and Anthony Fleming III (JP Gibbs), among others.

However, because the Power universe is known for shocking deaths, the events of the April 17 season finale could provide some clarity on the Season 2 cast. Viewers already know that Gabrielle Ryan’s Gloria won’t be back for Season 2 — at least, not in the flesh. “Gabrielle is fine,” Ryan captioned a March 28 Instagram post, sharing behind-the-scenes photos of her character’s shooting death. “Gloria however, now has a bloody hole on her face ... Why didn’t Vic just listen to Tommy. He never steered him wrong before like he said.” Sikora, for his part, captioned a March 28 “dump” of photos of him and Ryan, “GUTTED. One of my favorite people on the planet.”

This post will be updated as more details about Force Season 2 become available.