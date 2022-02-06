Power Book IV: Force Could Finally Reveal If Ghost Is Still Alive

The last time Power fans saw Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) was during a cemetery face-off with Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in Power Book II: Ghost before faking his death. Now, he’ll return to screen — and step into the spotlight — for Power Book IV: Force. But that doesn’t mean he’ll be the only Power character making an appearance. Just as he guested on Ghost, Tariq might make his own crossover, too.

During an Instagram Live Q&A in January, Sikora hinted that Tariq might be in Force in addition to possible cameos from other original Power characters. “The Power Universe that [Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson] and [creator Courtney Kemp] set up is all interconnected, so you never know what you’re gonna get. So don’t count anybody out. ... Everything is a possibility,” he said.

That even includes James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), despite the fact that Tariq murdered him in Power’s final season. “He very well might,” Sikora replied to a fan who asked if Ghost will be in Force as, well, a ghost. Then, adding fuel to fan theories that Ghost is still alive, the actor added: “He may make an appearance as an alive character. You never know.”

Though Hardwick has yet to comment on his character’s potential return to the Power Universe, Rainey Jr. told Bustle in November that he’d be game to guest on Force. “Tommy already popped up on our show, so I would be happy to go over to Force and see what’s going on over there and go witness what’s going on the set and meet everybody over there. That would be fun,” Rainey Jr. said, also teasing that Tariq “might need Uncle Tommy’s help” even though Tommy vowed he’d never see Tariq again.

According to Starz, Force picks up as Tommy arrives in Chicago “to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades.” He soon “finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews” while holding the “power to watch them crumble.”

Sikora is the only original Power character set to appear in a regular role, though he confirmed during his Instagram Live that fans can expect to see Power and Ghost’s Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate), who will also be at the center of the upcoming fifth Power spinoff, Power Book IV: Influence. Other regular cast members include Isaac Keys (Diamond), Kris D. Lofton (Jenard Sampson), Lili Simmons (Claudia ‘Claud’ Flynn), Gabrielle Ryan (Gloria), Shane Harper (Vic Flynn), and Anthony Fleming III (JP Gibbs), among others.

Kemp previously explained that she’s modeling the Power spinoffs after the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “There’s crossovers and some of your favorite characters will come back, even if they don't get their own spinoff, they will show up in places,” she told Entertainment Weekly in February 2020. “We’re trying to really do it for the fans, to give the most of what they want.”