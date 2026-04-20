OK, I’m Ready For Fall After Seeing The Practical Magic 2 Trailer

The Devil Wears Prada 2 isn’t the only star-studded sequel hitting theaters this year. Practical Magic 2 is right around the corner, and the film’s first trailer teases a spellbinding return.

“I’m sure you’ve heard of the Owens family — the ones from Massachusetts, the ones their neighbors whisper are witches,” Sandra Bullock’s Sally narrates over footage of the family’s stunning New England abode. (That greenhouse! The stuff of whimsical, cottagecore dreams.)

While the trailer might begin easing viewers into the familiar, it soon introduces a handsome newcomer, Lee Pace, whose character appears to be getting to know the girls, asking: “You’re the Owens sisters?”

“Yeah, everyone we love dies,” Sally responds, referring to the family’s tragic curse.

Chimes in Nicole Kidman’s Gilly: “A really horrible death — I mean, it’s not great for the Tinder bio.”

The first trailer (which dropped on April 20) doesn’t give too much away but teases the sequel’s witchy vibes with a haunting remix of Harry Nilsson’s “Coconut,” a nod to the midnight margarita scene from the first film.

If you want a better idea of what to expect when the film arrives this September, you can turn to Alice Hoffman’s novels. Just as the 1995 book Practical Magic inspired the first film, 2021’s The Book of Magic serves as the source material for the second.

“I think [fans are] going to be very pleased. We’re going to be very faithful,” producer Denise Di Novi told Entertainment Weekly in 2024. “We’re cognizant to how important those characters and that movie are to so many people. We’re not going to reinvent the wheel.”

Similarly, Bullock recently shared at CinemaCon that making the sequel “felt like we came back to a home that we once lived in.”

And as her on-screen sister Kidman put it, “Home is what this is, and getting to return to these characters that have been so loved and so shared, it really has been magical. And being back together, it just clicked.”

In addition to their sisterly duo, the family is rounded out by Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing — reprising their roles as aunts Jet and Franny — and Joey King and Maisie Williams, stepping in to play Sally’s grown daughters.

No word yet on how Pace’s character fits in, but rest assured, he’s just happy to be here. “It is as cool as you think it might be,” he told Seth Meyers shortly into filming last year. “I mean, it’s pretty incredible to be on this set with these incredible actresses. Yeah, I feel very lucky.”