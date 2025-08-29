I Tried Elsa Hosk’s Label & It Was A Cottagecore Dream

As someone who covers celebrity style on the regular, Elsa Hosk lives in my mind rent-free. Or, at least, on my multiple Pinterest boards, especially those dedicated to cottagecore.

One of TikTok’s “core” offspring, the ultra-romantic aesthetic of eyelets, lace, and floral prints galore, got its name from the image it evokes. Picture it: slow afternoons traipsing across grassy fields, plucking flowers in a basket, and sipping tea from floral-lined cups in your grandma’s cottage. And no one does the aesthetic better than Hosk.

Thankfully, Hosk made it easy for cottagecore-curious savants to try the trend. Apart from chicly leading by example, she also designs options inspired by the aesthetic through her ready-to-wear namesake label, Helsa Studio. Armed with catalogs of the brand’s collections, I pulled the cottagecore trigger and experienced the style for myself.

The “Summer Love” Collection

I scoured through Helsa’s latest drop, titled the “Summer Love” collection, and was excited by the selection of cool-girl takes on florettes, ruffly shorts, and embroidered pieces (lace-trimmed overalls, anyone?). Since there was an overwhelming selection of goods, I looked through her Instagram to see which pieces she’s worn and how she styled them. That narrowed it down to my top two contenders: a lace-trimmed tent dress and a bubble-hem button-down and maxi skirt combo.

1 / 3

Look 1: Corporate-Meets-Picnic

First up, I recreated her berries and cream ensemble. On top, I wore a baby-pink button-down with a loose, oversized fit. Also available in blue, it featured a pocket atop one breast and a cropped bubble silhouette. Meanwhile, on the bottom, I wore Helsa’s white maxi skirt, which featured an elasticized waistband and a voluminous silhouette. Designed in voile, a smattering of dainty pink flowers was embroidered throughout, for a splash of romance.

As a petite girlie (I’m 5’2”), and as someone who doesn’t have the same fit body Hosk clearly does, I had to break the pieces apart by showing more tummy. My quick fix was to haphazardly tuck the bubble top a little more to give it a shorter crop. Thanks to the collared top, it didn’t feel at all like cottagecore cosplay, and I easily transitioned the look from office to evening.

1 / 3

To give it a casual twist, I paired it with cream sneakers from Alo, plastic-frame, blue-light glasses from Miu Miu, and for a bold pop of color: a vivid beetroot bag from Longchamp’s Le Roseau line.

I love the combo together, but I also think both pieces can go a long way separately, dressed up or down as one so chooses.

Look 2: Sleepwear As Outerwear

The second Helsa look, meanwhile, evoked more of a lazy weekend, picnic vibe, so I wore it for Sunday brunch. It was a tent dress with a deep, see-through lace trim along the neckline. While I chose the white iteration of the piece, Hosk has worn both white and black versions.

Crafted in poplin, the dress was extremely breezy, so I had a few Marilyn Monroe-esque flying skirt close calls. This dress was effortlessly chic and garnered a lot of compliments. Because it is plunging and sheer in the décolletage region, I did have to wear a matching white brassiere. It was also rather wide on the sides, so when I bent down or put my elbows on the table, my bra did peek through. While I’m not opposed to flaunting my lingerie, I’d throw on a sweater if I’m headed to the office.

Photo by Selwyn Tungol Photo by Selwyn Tungol 1 / 2

I leaned into whimsy and clutched a fish-shaped bag from Staud. (If you must know, I named her Piper Halliwell and pet her when I’m anxious.) Because the dress was already voluminous, I figured barely there shoes would be best. My choice happened to be heeled thong sandals in cherry red.

Now that I’ve embraced cottagecore, I’m taking the aesthetic well into fall.