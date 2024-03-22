Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Reacted To Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis

Hours after Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reacted to the news. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement to Reuters regarding their sister-in-law’s health condition.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes said. It is not known whether the couple were informed of Middleton’s diagnosis prior to her announcement.

After weeks of speculation about her health condition, Middleton disclosed her cancer diagnosis in a video message posted to Kensington Royal’s social media accounts, saying it was discovered after undergoing an abdominal surgery in January. “At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” she said. “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

The Princess of Wales said the diagnosis “came as a shock” to her and Prince William, stating that it “took time” to tell their three children. Following the advice of her medical team, Middleton is currently in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy, and asked for “time, space, and privacy” for her family as she undergoes treatment.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex follow Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as they depart Westminster Abbey after attending the annual Commonwealth Service in London on March 9, 2020. PHIL HARRIS/AFP/Getty Images

King Charles III has also responded to Middleton’s health update, which comes over a month after his cancer diagnosis was announced. Buckingham Palace released a statement stating that Charles was “so proud” of his daughter-in-law “for her courage in speaking as she did” about her diagnosis.

“Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” the Palace added. “Both Their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”

After Charles disclosed that he had cancer in February, Harry immediately departed the U.S., where he has resided with Markle and their two children since 2020, to visit his father in the UK.

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry told Good Morning America. “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”