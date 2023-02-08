Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Puppets Now

Following the release of their revealing Netflix docuseries and the bombshell tell-all Spare, many royal spectators have been curious to know what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next move will be. Well, in a surprising turn of events, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been turned into puppets and have made their stage debut alongside some of the world’s biggest celebrities — kind of.

Yes, Prince Harry and Markle puppets are featured in the brand-new theatre adaptation of the classic satirical sketch show Spitting Image.

Penned by comedians Sean Foley, Matt Forde, and Al Murray, Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World opened at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre on Feb. 8 and, along with Harry and Meghan, features an all-star puppet cast of celebrities and political figures including Tom Cruise, King Charles, Greta Thunberg, Stormzy, Sir Ian McKellen, and more.

The show is said to be “simultaneously inspired and appalled by real events,” and follows Top Gun’s Cruise as he is tasked by King Charles with saving Great Britain. Meanwhile, ticket holders can also expect a Thunberg and Stormy duet, as well as appearances from Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

“With a plot more improbable than the last year of British politics. Join the iconic Spitting Image puppets in this world premiere as they grace the stage for the very first time,” the show’s official synopsis reads. “Have they just come out for a night on the town? Or will they wipe out all of civilisation?”

As per the Independent, the original Spitting Image TV series aired for 18 seasons between 1984 and 1996, attracting 15 million viewers at the peak of its popularity. The show was revived in 2020 on the streaming platform BritBox, before being cancelled after just two seasons in late 2022.