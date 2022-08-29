Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Might Be Filming A Reality Docuseries For Netflix

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed an unprecedented $100 million deal with Netflix, agreeing to develop exclusive content for the platform under their Archewell Productions banner, but they have kept quiet about what they’re working on — until now. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly working on a docuseries about their life in Montecito, Calif. — but the couple is refusing to confirm or deny anything.

In a new interview with The Cut published on Aug. 29, Meghan skirted questions about the long-rumored project, with writer Allison P. Davis reporting that their publicists answer those inquiries with similar vagueness. “Questions about rumored projects — for example, an At Home With Meghan and Harry–type docuseries that reportedly has an attached director, Liz Garbus, and footage shot by teams of cameramen, who have been spotted following the couple around — are met with half-answers shrouded in winks, codes, and redirection,” she wrote.

Meghan hinted that an upcoming project would focus on their relationship. “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story,” she said, before using a quote from her wedding speech about “knowing that, above all, love wins.” “I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on,” she concluded. But when asked if she’s filming a documentary about their love story, she was hesitant to reveal information that Netflix hasn’t announced. “What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey,” she said. “I don’t read any press. So I don’t know what’s confirmed.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

However, she did give a hint that the docuseries would become a reality. “I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible,” she said, adding that the rumored docuseries director also worked on Pearl, a now-scrapped animated series that Meghan was producing, which saw a 12-year-old girl travel back in time to meet important women in history. “There’s not much you can do when a company and a division changes their slate,” she said about Netflix’s decision to cancel the show. “And there’s also not much you can do when, even if they think the project is great, the media will report it as though it was only my project.”

While fans are still waiting for the couple’s first Netflix foray, she recently launched the first project under their $20 million deal with Spotify. Meghan is hosting her first podcast, Archetypes, in which she will “investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back” with friends who have been stamped with these stereotypes. The first episode, which features her good friend Serena Williams, debuted at No. 1 on Spotify. “It’s so real,” she told The Cut about the podcast. “I feel different. I feel clearer. It’s like I’m finding — not finding my voice, I’ve had my voice for a long time, but being able to use it.”