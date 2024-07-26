Prince Harry has no plans to return to his homeland. In the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, which aired on July 26 and explores several legal battles against newspapers, the Duke of Sussex voiced safety concerns about bringing his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, back to the U.K.

“It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” he said in the doc. “Whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Harry announced in January 2020 that he and the Duchess of Sussex would be stepping back from their royal duties. In June of that year, the couple moved to California, where they currently reside with their two children.

After retreating from royal life, Harry and Meghan’s right to police security in the U.K. was removed by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures. In 2023, the Duke challenged the decision in court, offering to pay for police protection himself.

Prince Harry leaves the Royal Courts of Justice. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images News/Getty Images

In a court statement at the time, Harry said he and Meghan “felt forced” to leave the U.K. due to safety concerns. His statement came after the former head of counterterrorism for the Metropolitan Police, Neil Basu, said there were “disgusting and very real” threats to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In February 2024, Harry lost his case against the U.K. government, but is able to appeal the court’s decision about his family’s access to police protection.

Harry’s Royal Rift

In the recent Tabloids on Trial doc, the Duke also spoke of his recent legal battles with British tabloids, which included taking a newspaper group to court over the alleged hacking of his phone.

Harry explained that his legal challenges have been a “central piece” to his fractured relationships with senior members of the royal family. However, he stands by his decision to call out the “torrent of abuse from the press.”

“It would be nice if we did it as a family,” he said in the doc. “I believe that from a service standpoint and when you're in a public role, that these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good.”