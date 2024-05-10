Meghan Markle and Princess Lilibet have an adorable mother-daughter bond. As per People, the Duchess of Sussex stopped by a school in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, with her husband Prince Harry in tow. Speaking to students during their visit on May 10, Markle recalled a sweet moment she recently shared with her young daughter.

“Our daughter, Lili, she’s much, much tinier than you guys,” she began. “She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you.’”

The Duchess continued, “She was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way. And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you. As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”

Prince Harry and Markle were invited to Nigeria by the country’s Chief of Defense Staff. Their visit to the school was among the first of their planned itinerary, and included playing classroom games with students, such as “jump up, turn around.”

Speaking at the school, Markle revealed that “singing and dancing” was daughter Lilibet’s “favorite class” at her own school because of “all the jumping around.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While being introduced to the oldest student at the school, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also brought up their son, Prince Archie. “He turned five last week,” Markle said, sharing that Archie has a keen interest in construction.

Prince Harry’s Archie & Lilibet Update

Markle’s recent comments follow husband Prine Harry’s rare update about their two children earlier this year. Speaking to Good Morning America in February, the Duke was quizzed about life as a father. “I can’t tell you. That’s classified,” he joked, before clarifying that Archie and Lilibet are “doing great.”

“The kids are growing up like all kids do, very, very fast,” he said. “They’ve both got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do. I’m just grateful to be a dad.”

Prince Harry and Markle welcomed their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019. More than a year after stepping down from their positions as working royals in early 2020, the couple welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana in June 2021.