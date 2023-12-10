William & Kate’s Kids Look “So Grown” In The 2023 Wales Family Christmas Card

Continuing their royal holiday tradition, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared the 2023 Wales family Christmas card photo on Dec. 9.

Snapped by photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year in Windsor, the black-and-white portrait showed the Prince and Princess of Wales posing against a simple backdrop with their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The family of five even coordinated their outfits, dressing in white button-downs and denim or dark trousers.

“Our family Christmas card for 2023,” the couple captioned the family photo on their official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, adding Christmas tree and red heart emojis.

My, How They’ve Grown!

In the comments section, several royal watchers remarked that William and Kate’s children “look so grown” in the new image. Meanwhile, others also noted that Charlotte “looks so much like” her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Those weren’t the only differences fans noticed in this year’s holiday card, either. The studio-like aesthetic was a departure from the more outdoorsy photos the family took prior to their move from London to Windsor last year.

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The family’s 2022 Christmas card, for example, included a colorful, casual shot from a sunny family stroll in Norfolk, the site of several other official photographs at their Anmer Hall country home.

More Holiday Traditions

Just one day before their 2023 Christmas card reveal, the fivesome had a rare public family outing for another festive occasion: a candlelit community carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 8. After posting letters to Father Christmas, all three children joined their parents for Kate’s third annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, which ITV will air in the U.K. on Christmas Eve.

The collaboration with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood was “a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children, and families in our communities across the UK, celebrating the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings,” according to a Dec. 8 Instagram post.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After the “special evening” concluded, another caption from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Kensington Palace-based account read, “The role of the early years workforce in #ShapingUs is so important, building supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives. We’re so excited for you all to see it!”