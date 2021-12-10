Will & Kate’s 2021 Christmas Card Shows How Much Their 3 Royal Kids Have Grown

Christmas is fast approaching, and that means it’s time for the annual holiday card from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to be shared with the world. This year, the image of Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three children is a departure from the usual seasonal look and feel of the portrait, and it shows that the future generation of the monarchy is growing up quickly.

The family’s Christmas card, shared on the royal couple’s Instagram account, features a photo captured in the desert during their private getaway to Jordan, according to Kensington Palace. The family is seated on some kind of animal skin (or faux animal skin) rug. The five members are all smiling while dressed in dark greens and blues, with a natural stone wall behind them.

They kept their caption for the image short and sweet, similar to past holiday captions: “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card 🎄.”

2021 Royal Christmas Card

Prince William and Kate, both 39, appear downright joyous with their three children — 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis.

Apparently, Jordan is special to William and Kate, as they have both spent time there. Kate grew up in the Middle Eastern nation for a time while her father worked for British Airways, and Prince William visited the area just a few years ago as part of a tour of the region.

2020 Royal Christmas Card

This year’s card differs from the family’s 2020 card, which was more seasonal. That picture featured all five royals in fall-ready jumpers/sweaters, and it was taken at their home in Norfolk.

2019 Royal Christmas Card

The couple has been releasing these holiday cards for years.

2018 Royal Christmas Card

It’s incredible watching the one-day future King of England and his siblings growing up so fast. At their ages, a year makes a big difference.