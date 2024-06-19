Princess Diana had eyes for Kevin Costner, according to Prince William. Speaking recently with People, Costner recalled meeting the Prince of Wales years earlier. During a private conversation, William shared that his late mother had a crush on the actor.

“I got this message that the prince would love to talk,” Costner recollected. “We met in this room, and it was just us. He walked up, and we shook hands. The first line out of his mouth was, ‘You know, my mom kind of fancied you.’”

While the actor didn’t divulge any further details about his conversation with the heir to the throne, Costner said William was “very sweet,” and said he left their meeting with “such fond memories of who he was, how I was approached and what we talked about.”

Speaking to People in 2019, the Academy Award winner shared that he planned to work with Princess Diana on a sequel to 1992’s The Bodyguard, in which he starred opposite Whitney Houston.

“There was a moment that that was really flying down the tracks, very quietly, because it's how I operate,” Costner said of the scrapped sequel, revealing that he had been introduced to Diana by the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson.

“It was so sweet. Sarah was the one that set this up. Sarah was very cool,” the actor continued. “When she could have been going, ‘Well, I’m a princess too. What about me?’ She didn’t do that at all. Diana and I began to talk.”

This isn’t the first time Costner has discussed almost working with Diana. “The studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2 [with Princess Diana] in the same kind of capacity as Whitney,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2019.

Recalling a phone call he had with the late princess, he continued, “I just remember her [Diana] being incredibly sweet on the phone when she asked the questions. She goes, ‘Are we going to have like a kissing scene?’ But she said it in a very respectful — she was a little nervous because I think her life was very governed.”

In 2019, the actor disclosed that he “received the script for the sequel” just one day before Diana died in a car accident in August 1997.