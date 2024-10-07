Prince William made waves at a recent royal event, where he revealed his eldest son’s surprising new hobby.

The Prince of Wales visited the Birtley Community Pool in Tyne and Wear, England, on Oct. 3, where he spoke with Olympic and Paralympic swimmers Adam Peaty, Tom Dean, Maisie Summers-Newton, and Louise Fiddes.

At the venue, William shared that Prince George “loves scuba diving” after he and Kate Middleton introduced the young royal to “the world of water.” Per Hello!, the future king added, “He's 11 years old. We took him under thinking he would freak out. He absolutely loves it.”

George’s affinity for scuba diving should come as no surprise. His parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both have a history with water sports.

William was the water polo team captain during his university days at St Andrews, and in 2007 was appointed patron of the English Schools' Swimming Association. “Having swum and played water polo throughout my days at school and university, I am well aware of the great benefits and pleasure that can be derived from them,” he said at the time.

Prince William playing water polo in 2004. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales previously disclosed that cold water swimming is one of her favorite forms of exercise.

“The colder, the better. I absolutely love it,” Middleton said on a Sept. 2023 episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, hosted by royal family member, Mike Tindall. “Slightly to the point where William’s like, ‘Catherine, you’re crazy.’ And it’s dark, and it’s raining.”

George Took To The Skies

Scuba Diving isn’t the only daring activity taken on by Prince George recently. As per The Sun, the young royal, who is second in line to the throne, enjoyed his first flying lesson in September 2024.

George reportedly took to the skies with an instructor as his parents watched on from below at the White Waltham Airfield near Maidenhead, Berkshire — where George’s great-grandfather, the late Prince Philip, trained as a Royal Air Force pilot in 1952.

Prince William also has a long history with aviation. In 2010, the heir to the throne began working as a Search and Rescue Pilot at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales. He later retrained as an Air Ambulance Pilot, a position he held between 2015 and 2017.