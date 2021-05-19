In the morning of May 19, 2021, it was announced that Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news via the Royal Family’s official Instagram page.

Alongside a photo of the couple on their wedding day, the caption on Instagram read:

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Beatrice married Mozzi in July 2020 in a small, COVID-safe ceremony in Windsor. Both the Queen and the late Prince Philip attended, adhering to strict social distancing measures.

The couple started dating in Autumn 2018, and were engaged a year later in September 2019.

While this will be the couple’s first child together, Mozzi is already a dad to four-year-old son Christopher Woolf, who he shares with ex-partner, American architect Dara Huang.

Beatrice’s new arrival will be the Queen’s 11th great grandchild, joining the following 10 in age order: Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Prince George, Mia Tindall, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Lena Tindall, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, and Lucas Philip Tindall.

There is no word yet on what the arrangements will be for the birth or any hint of what name Beatrice and her husband will chose for their new arrival.

This piece was updated at 11:39 a.m. to include further details about the announcement.