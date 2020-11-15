The Crown Changed A Major Detail About Princess Margaret's Relationship With Dazzle

Among the many tangled relationships featured in The Crown Season 4 is the one between Princess Margaret and Derek Jennings, aka Dazzle, who begins Episode 7 by informing her he's joining the priesthood. In real life, Jennings did become a priest, but it's unclear if he actually had a fling with Princess Margaret before doing so. There's plenty of evidence that the two were close friends, but it seems Jennings' interest in the Princess may have been more spiritual than physical in that he had hoped to convert her to Roman Catholicism.

For context, the British Royal Family are adherents to the Church of England, which has a lot in common with Catholicism but does not recognize the Pope as having any authority. The family broke away from the Roman church in the 16th Century because King Henry VIII wanted to annul his marriage and marry someone else, but the Pope at the time refused to grant one. So Henry decided to become the head of his own religion — the Church of England — of which Queen Elizabeth II is now the de facto leader.

Jennings was raised in the Church of England and worked as a civil servant in the British Government’s Department of the Environment. However, he later converted to Catholicism and became so enamored with his new faith that he decided to enroll in the priesthood. By that time, he'd already befriended Princess Margaret: Irish art historian Homan Potterton wrote in his memoir Who Do You Think I Am? that Jennings "dazzled" the Princess and "became one of her close friends." And the pair's friendship didn't end when Dazzle became a priest, as it does in The Crown.

Les Lee/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

According to author Noel Botham's book, Margaret: The Last Real Princess, Margaret wanted to convert to Catholicism but did not due so out of loyalty to Elizabeth. Dazzle was the one who encouraged her to make the switch, going so far as to arrange a meeting between Margaret and the Catholic Cardinal George Basil Hume at a 1988 dinner party. Jennings said Margaret described the night she met Hume as "one of the most rewarding, fascinating and satisfying nights of her life," according to The Catholic Leader.

Margaret ultimately didn't convert, and nothing points to her having had a physical relationship with Dazzle. But it sounds like they certainly had a spiritual connection.