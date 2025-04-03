Has there ever been a better time to be a fan of medical TV shows? Fall newcomers St. Denis Medical and Doctor Odyssey put a playful spin on the hospital genre, while this year’s The Pitt celebrates raw, hour-by-hour realism (and has fans thirsting anew for ER’s Noah Wyle). This is all in addition to the continued, record-setting run of Shondaland juggernaut Grey’s Anatomy — whose fans are sure to love Pulse, the new medical drama Netflix dropped on April 3.

Helmed by co-showrunners Zoe Robyn and Carlton Cuse, Pulse is the streamer’s first English-language medical procedural. It follows the healthcare workers at Miami’s fictional Maguire Hospital.

“There’s a certain intangible quality that Miami has — a sense of body heat and people being together,” Robyn said in an interview with Netflix. “It’s like a big party happening right at the edge of the ocean.”

That unique location also means the ever-present threat of tropical weather. And indeed, there’s a hurricane hurtling toward the hospital in the very first episode.

So, who will be braving the elements — real and metaphorical? The cast and characters of Pulse include familiar faces and up-and-coming stars alike. Here’s a guide to the scrubs-clad lineup and where you might have seen them before.

Willa Fitzgerald as Danielle “Danny” Simms

Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Played by Willa Fitzgerald, Danielle “Danny” Simms is the newly appointed chief resident, whose “brash and self-sabotaging nature complicates her upward trajectory,” Netflix notes. (A girl after Meredith Grey’s own heart!) Before Pulse, Fitzgerald starred on Reacher and the cheerleading drama, Dare Me.

Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips

Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Pulse picks up in the fraught aftermath of Danny’s relationship with Xander Phillips, who was chief resident before being suspended. The “highly confident, respected, and charismatic” doc is played by Colin Woodell, who’s previously starred on The Flight Attendant and The Continental.

Jack Bannon as Tom Cole

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

British surgical resident Tom Cole is played by Jack Bannon, known best for his titular role in Pennyworth.

Jessie T. Usher as Sam Elijah

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety/Getty Images

Before portraying third-year emergency resident Sam Elijah on Pulse, you may have spotted Jessie T. Usher in Smile or his starring roles in series such as Survivor’s Remorse and The Boys.

Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan

Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Chelsea Muirhead plays surgical intern Sophie Chan. She’s also appeared in martial arts drama Warrior and, most recently, A Chef’s Deadly Revenge on Lifetime.

Daniela Nieves as Camila Perez

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Third-year medical student Camila Perez is played by Daniela Nieves, who previously starred in Vampire Academy.

Jessy Yates as Harper Simms

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Danny is big sister to Harper Simms, a second-year resident. Before playing Harper on Pulse, Jessy Yates starred on Apple TV+’s Me.

Justina Machado as Natalie Cruz

Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Steering the ship is Natalie Cruz, chair of surgery and emergency medicine. The “brilliant and politically savvy” doc is played by Justina Machado, who is no stranger to Netflix after starring on the acclaimed sitcom, One Day at a Time. More recently, Machado starred on Prime Video’s The Horror of Dolores Roach.

Santiago Segura as Gabriel Moreno

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

ER nurse Gabriel Moreno is played by Santiago Segura, who could recently be spotted on Walker: Independence.

Jessica Rothe as Cass Himmelstein

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before playing senior ER nurse Cass Himmelstein, Jessica Rothe starred in the film Forever My Girl. She also recently joined another Netflix series, Virgin River.

Néstor Carbonell as Ruben Soriano

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Senior surgeon Ruben Sorieno is played by Néstor Carbonell, who’s recently starred on The Morning Show and earned an Emmy for his guest role on Shōgun.

Arturo Del Puerto as Luis Dominguez

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Arturo Del Puerto plays charge nurse Luis Dominguez. You may have recently seen Del Puerto on series such as The Lincoln Lawyer or Godfather of Harlem.

Ash Santos as Nia Washington

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

EMT Nia Washington is played by Ash Santos, who you may know from Mayor of Kingstown or holiday rom-com Our Little Secret.