Queen Camilla is set to break an ancient royal tradition. Per the Daily Mail, Camilla is scheduled to attend the traditional Royal Maundy Service on behalf of King Charles on March 28, making her the first Consort (wife of the monarch) in history to lead the event.

Charles’ decision to skip the service follows the announcement he has postponed all public-facing duties while receiving treatment for cancer.

Dating back to 600 AD, the Royal Maundy service takes place annually on the Thursday before Easter Sunday. As noted on the official Royal website, the service sees the reigning British monarch distribute “special Maundy money” to local pensioners to commemorate Jesus washing the feet of the Apostles at the Last Supper.

This year’s service will be held at Worcester Cathedral, whose team recently shared a statement regarding Queen Camilla’s upcoming solo visit.

“We are SO excited to announce that we will be welcoming Her Majesty The Queen to the Cathedral on Maundy Thursday (28 March) as we host the Royal Maundy service,” the statement reads on X (formerly Twitter). “HM The Queen will be distributing the Royal Maundy gifts on behalf of His Majesty The King at this year's Service.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla at the 2023 Royal Maundy service. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Queen’s Royal Maundy History

Camilla last attended the annual Maundy service alongside King Charles in York, England, in April 2023. The traditional event was also held in high regard by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who, according to Gert’s Royals, led the service almost every year of her record-breaking reign.

The Royal Maundy Service was also Queen Elizabeth’s first official engagement following her accession to the British throne in 1952.

The late Queen’s final Royal Maundy appearance took place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2019. Due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions at the time, the service was canceled in 2020 and 2021.