On Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen was under medical supervision at her home in Balmoral, amid concerns around her health. As people’s thoughts turn to what might happen in the future, there are understandable questions around how the royal succession works. Upon Her Majesty’s passing, her eldest son, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, will be crowned as King. But what title will be bestowed upon his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall?

In line with English common law, the Duchess of Cornwall would automatically become Queen Consort upon her husband, Prince Charles, being crowned King. Queen Consort is the traditional title given to the wife of a reigning king. That said, Clarence House — Prince Charles’ official residence — had previously set out other plans, and when the couple got married back in 2005.

At the time it issued a statement announcing that the Duchess of Cornwall would be known as Princess Consort, instead. “Mrs Parker Bowles will use the title HRH The Duchess of Cornwall after marriage,” it read. “It is intended that Mrs Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to the throne.”

This statement was later removed, leading many to presume Camilla might adopt the title of Queen Consort instead. But in 2020, Clarence House doubled down and reconfirmed the plans, which were thought to be a symbol of respect to the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Though Princess of Wales is a title that legally became Camilla’s when she married Prince Charles, the royal has chosen not to publicly adopt this title, which has become closely associated with Lady Diana. Her official title, therefore, has instead been the Duchess of Cornwall.

In 2022, meanwhile, the Queen herself made her own personal wishes clear in a statement for this year’s Accession Day message — and it seems likely that in the event of her passing, Her Majesty’s wishes will be honoured.

“I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me,” she wrote. “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”