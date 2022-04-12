How the Queen coped during lockdown is set to be explored in a forthcoming book. Penned by the Queen’s trusted aide and dresser, Angela Kelly, the new edition of the 2019 book The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe will delve into the monarch’s life at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, during which her majesty self-isolated at Windsor Castle with a carefully selected group of staff known as “HMS Bubble,” the Guardian reports.

Kelly, who was isolated at the royal residence with the Queen during lockdown, reveals how she was forced to take on additional roles at Windsor Castle, including that of the Queen’s hairdresser, among other duties.

The updated book will also disclose some of the lesser-known royal style tricks used by the Queen’s Windsor Castle staff, including sewing additional layers of comfortable lining into some of her majesty’s garments, placing small weights into the hemlines of the Queen’s daytime attire to combat windy weather, and wearing in the Queen’s handmade footwear to ensure maximum comfort.

As per Metro, Kelly joined the royal household back in 1994 and was granted special permission to update her 2019 book with fresh chapters, that will also touch upon the death of the Duke of Edinburgh and the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

“The Queen personally gave Angela her blessing to share their unparalleled bond with the world and Angela is the first serving member of the Royal Household to be given this extraordinary permission,” publisher HarperCollins said in a statement to The Sun.

Meanwhile, Katya Shipster, the publishing director of Harper Non-Fiction, added, “It tells the story of the royal bubble as well as the lengths Angela and the royal household went to, to ensure the safety of the monarch.”

The new edition of The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe will be released on May 12.