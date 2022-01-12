The government is facing even more scrutiny following allegations of yet another lockdown party. On Monday (Jan. 10), ITV News obtained an email sent by Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s Principal Private Secretary, inviting staff at No. 10 to a drinks party in the garden during the first coronavirus lockdown to “make the most of the lovely weather”.

According to BBC News, as many as 100 people were in attendance at this gathering, and witnesses told the broadcaster that Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were “among about 30 people who attended” the garden gathering on May 20, 2020. This was during a time of strict restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic, at a time when the British public was banned from meeting more than one other person outdoors.

The Prime Minister has refused to say whether or not he was in attendance, but a source told The Independent that Johnson “hung out” with staff at the party “for at least an hour”. A spokesperson for The Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement to inews that the service was “aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Protocols and that they are in contact with the Cabinet Office”.

As this latest allegation and the internal inquiry into the parties unfold, here are the nine alleged Downing Street parties that have been revealed so far.

May 15: Downing Street Garden “Business Meeting”

On Dec. 20, 2021, a photo emerged of Boris and Carrie Johnson with up to 17 staff members enjoying drinks in the Downing Street garden after a Covid press conference in May 2020. Responding to the image, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson said in a statement: “These were individuals working outside of normal working hours. It was not against the regulations for those individuals to have a drink outside working hours, but still discussing work.”

Lockdown restrictions at the time meant that if in-person meetings were to be held, they should remain “at least two metres apart”.

May 20: Downing Street Garden Lockdown Drinks

In an email sent by the Prime Minister’s Principal Private Secretary, Downing Street staff are invited to a drinks party on May 20. “After what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No. 10 garden this evening,” Martin Reynolds wrote in the email, per ITV News. “Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

November 13: Downing Street Flat Party

Boris Johnson’s former top adviser Dominic Cummings alleged on Twitter that another party took place on Nov. 13, this time in the Downing Street Flat. “Will the CABSEC also be asked to investigate the *flat* party on Fri 13 Nov, the other flat parties & the flat’s ‘bubble’ policy…?” he tweeted on Dec. 8, 2021.

When asked about the party during PMQ’s, Johnson said he couldn’t confirm whether a party had taken place, but if it had he was “sure that whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times”.

November 27: Leaving Party For Downing Street Aide

Per iNews, Johnson gave a speech during a leaving party for a senior aide, Cleo Watson, on Nov. 27. When asked about his attendance, he didn’t say whether he was there or not. Instead, he said that “the guidance and the rules have been observed at all times”.

December 10: Department for Education Party

Former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson allegedly held a party for officials and ministers in the cafe of the Department of Education on Dec. 10, report the Mirror. Since then, the Department of Education admitted that the gathering took place, and that “it would have been better not to have gathered in this way at that particular time”.

December 14: Gathering At Conservative Campaign Headquarters

According to The Times, a “raucous” party took place in the basement of the Conservative Campaign Headquarters on Dec. 14. The Guardian alleged that “about two dozen staff were present”, including Conservative London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and his campaign team.

December 15: Downing Street Quiz

On Dec. 11, 2021, a photo surfaced of Boris Johnson hosting a Christmas Quiz virtually at No. 10, according to The Mirror. “No work was discussed, it wasn’t a business event,” a source told the newspaper. “Nobody was working that evening, it was purely a social event.” While described as a “virtual gathering”, BBC News notes that sources said some “were in groups in the room sat in teams”.

December 18: The Christmas Party

In late November last year, it was alleged that a Christmas party took place at Downing Street on Dec. 18, 2020, during a time when all indoor mixing was banned except for household bubbles. The only justification to gather was for if it was “reasonably necessary for work purposes”, per BBC News.

This allegation was later exasperated by a video leaked to ITV News showing the then press secretary Allegra Stratton joking about the possibility of there being a party during a rehearsal press conference.