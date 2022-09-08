7 Memorable Quotes From Queen Elizabeth II

Royals
The monarch had a way with words.
MATT DUNHAM/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II was the second-longest reigning monarch in history with over 70 years on the throne. During that time, Her Majesty shared many impactful quotes during Christmas broadcasts and other speeches. In honor of her passing, here are seven Queen Elizabeth II quotes.
WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
During her 2019 Christmas broadcast, Queen Elizabeth II said, "It’s worth remembering that it is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change."