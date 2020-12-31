Jonathan Van Ness Just Revealed He Got Secretly Married

There is officially one more married man amongst the Fab Five's ranks. On Dec. 31, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness revealed he secretly got married in an Instagram post celebrating the highlights of his past year. While the hairstylist and TV personality did not name — or even tag — his partner in the post, he did share what appeared to be a photo of the low-key nuptials along with some kind words for his new husband. "2020 was a year unlike any other," Van Ness wrote. "I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with."

Van Ness' Queer Eye co-stars share their excitement over the big news (and their love for his new partner) in the comments of his post, with Karamo Brown writing that he was happy to "finally celebrate it publicly." "So happy for you!!!!!" he continued. "One of the most Beautiful couples in the world. Love you & Happy New Year." Meanwhile, Tan France wrote, "Here's hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage," while his husband, Rob France, shared a string of heart and ring emojis in the comments.

Though the Queer Eye star chose not to share the details about his relationship, he was more forthcoming about the other major events from 2020 worth celebrating. "I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn't know would be my last standup show for who knows how long," he wrote, after thanking everyone who supported him throughout the year. "I had weekly zoom quizzes with folks I miss all the time ... Last but not least the last time I got to see my mom who I'm so so proud of all she's done this year & can't wait to see her again soon."

In addition to praising his famous friends like Simone Biles, Nicola Coughlan, and his Queer Eye costars, Van Ness shared a message of hope about the future of the United States following the 2020 presidential election. "For all the hardships this year I do think our country is taking steps to heal and as painful as it is I'm hopeful for our future," he wrote. He finished his post by wishing his followers a happy and healthy new year: "I hope you're all staying safe and healthy in these coming days."

While Van Ness managed to keep his quarantine wedding out of the spotlight until now, he's been open about how important it's been for him to stay home, as he is immunocompromised. "Anytime you hear about a respiratory pandemic and living with a chronic illness, whether it's HIV, diabetes — whatever your chronic illness is — I think, yes, you are going to be more nervous," Van Ness told Self in December. "I am that person in goggles and a mask and a face shield at Whole Foods, but I don't care. I think it's chic. I love it. Let me give you full hazmat realness out here."