9 Quotes About Queen Elizabeth II That Honor Her Legacy

The queen was loved by many.
Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch with over 70 years on the throne. In honor of her passing on Sept. 8, here are some of the best quotes from Her Majesty’s family throughout the years.
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, told the Tea With Twiggy podcast in 2021: “I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother. [She's] never faltered.”