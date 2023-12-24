In the Friends pilot, Rachel Green knew she couldn’t live off her parents forever, so she decided to marry Dr. Barry Farber, DDS. But when she got cold feet on her wedding day, Jennifer Aniston’s character had to find a financial backup plan faster than she could say Bloomingdale’s.

After a lifetime of getting by with a little help from her surgeon father, Rachel cut up her credit cards — which he paid the bills for, of course — and decided to start a financially independent life from scratch. Life for a twenty-something in New York City wasn’t cheap, though.

“Welcome to the real world,” high school pal Monica (Courteney Cox) told Rachel in the classic NBC sitcom. “It sucks — you’re going to love it!”

Over 10 seasons, she achieved her goals the hard way. Exactly how much green did Rachel have — and how did she afford her fashionable NYC lifestyle? Read on to find out how she pulled it off.

She Had Roommates — And Cheap Rent

For starters, Rachel moved in with Monica. Though Manhattan has some of the most expensive rent prices in the country, Monica found a loophole: She inherited the rent-controlled apartment from her grandmother. The cost is an unheard-of $200 per month, which the women presumably split. (For comparison’s sake, the average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment in NYC’s West Village, where they lived, is more than $6,400 today.)

In fact, Rachel always had a roommate on Friends. After five seasons of cohabitating with Monica, Rachel lived with Phoebe, Joey, and Ross, at various points. Though her rent was presumably higher, sharing expenses was still a cost-cutting measure that allowed her to save money. Plus, five years of paying only $100 in monthly rent also likely allowed Rachel to pad her bank account.

She Climbed The Corporate Ladder

Rachel also didn’t waste time finding a job — unless you count a small detour for an impulsive boots purchase when her first round of interviews didn’t go so well. (They were on sale, though.) Quickly realizing that she had to be realistic about her qualifications, she accepted a waitressing job at Central Perk.

While the national minimum wage when the series premiered in 1994 was $4.25, those who earned tips (e.g. a coffeehouse server) made a base of $2.15/hour. The Financial Diet estimated that Rachel’s Central Perk wages were likely about $200/week — or $10,400/year. Upon receiving her first paycheck, she also learned an important lesson about income tax. “Who’s FICA? Why’s he getting all my money?” she asked.

Central Perk was only a stepping stone. Eventually, Rachel found a job more aligned with her interests in the fashion industry. After a brief stint as a personal assistant, she scored gigs as a personal shopper and an assistant buyer for Bloomingdale’s.

By Season 5, she made another big career move when she landed an executive role at Ralph Lauren, which reportedly earned her an estimated annual salary of $55,000 — more than five times what she made at Central Perk. By the time the series finale rolled around in 2004, Rachel was in a bidding war between Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton’s Paris office, meaning that number might have increased significantly, too.

She Lived (Somewhat) Within Her Means

Rachel’s enviable designer wardrobe and iconic hairstyles likely would have been outside her budget, but her work in fashion helped her afford her stylish looks. When Christina Applegate guest-starred as her sister Amy, a sibling squabble in Season 10 revealed that Rachel got a 45% discount at Ralph Lauren.

When it came to shopping for household goods, she didn’t go to upscale stores but still spent a pretty penny at Pottery Barn, as was the case with the apothecary table she lied about purchasing from a flea market. Rachel also likely raked in some extra dough by returning gifts — a practice Ross called her out for during their breakup.

The Central Perk lattes might have added up over time, but she showed more frugal dining habits during Ross’ birthday dinner in Season 2. Noticing the restaurant’s “ch-ching” prices, along with the fact she was already on the hook to chip in for Hootie and the Blowfish concert tickets, Rachel ordered only a side salad and water. “Do you guys ever get the feeling that Chandler and those guys just don’t get that we don't make as much money as they do?” she asked Joey and Phoebe.

With some hard work and smart spending, Rachel came a long way from the spoiled runaway bride fans met in Season 1.