TV & Movies
The Friends Characters’ Salaries Throughout The Series, Explained
Joey Tribbiani is thought to have earned the most.
Despite being off the air for almost two decades, the hit sitcom Friends continues to pique the interest of fans online, with the show’s continuity errors and many other behind-the-scenes tidbits doing the rounds on social media well beyond its late ’90s peak. Now, the Friends characters’ salaries throughout the show’s 10-season run have been revealed, and fans might be surprised to learn who was taking home the most dough.
As per the Independent, figures collected by a recruitment company for the phone network Giff Gaff estimate that on-and-off soap opera star Joey Tribbiani (played by Matt LeBlanc) earned the most inside the Friends universe after he landed a role in a feature film that saw his annual earnings rocket to $130,000.
Meanwhile, Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) is thought to have seen his take-home pay as an IT procurement manager rise from $50,000 to $100,000 per year. However, when Chandler swapped careers to become an advertising copywriter in Season 9, the character’s earnings are estimated to have dipped significantly.
Working as a head chef at Javu, Monica Geller earned an estimated salary of $80,000, while her brother Ross is thought to have taken home $75,000 per year as a paleontologist. As for Rachel Green, her role at Ralph Lauren earned her a maximum of $55,000. Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), who tried her hand at a number of different careers, including as a masseuse and busker, is estimated to be the lowest earner of the six New York City pals.
As mentioned, the Friends character salaries are merely estimations, and when taking into account the real-world cost of living, especially in one of the most expensive cities in the world, the economics of Friends should probably be taken with a pinch of salt.
Monica’s iconic Greenwich Village apartment, for example, would have cost an estimated $4 million as of 2018, according to Which? Mortgage Advisers, while the deposit alone would set you back $400,000.