Despite being off the air for almost two decades, the hit sitcom Friends continues to pique the interest of fans online, with the show’s continuity errors and many other behind-the-scenes tidbits doing the rounds on social media well beyond its late ’90s peak. Now, the Friends characters’ salaries throughout the show’s 10-season run have been revealed, and fans might be surprised to learn who was taking home the most dough.

As per the Independent, figures collected by a recruitment company for the phone network Giff Gaff estimate that on-and-off soap opera star Joey Tribbiani (played by Matt LeBlanc) earned the most inside the Friends universe after he landed a role in a feature film that saw his annual earnings rocket to $130,000.

Meanwhile, Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) is thought to have seen his take-home pay as an IT procurement manager rise from $50,000 to $100,000 per year. However, when Chandler swapped careers to become an advertising copywriter in Season 9, the character’s earnings are estimated to have dipped significantly.

Working as a head chef at Javu, Monica Geller earned an estimated salary of $80,000, while her brother Ross is thought to have taken home $75,000 per year as a paleontologist. As for Rachel Green, her role at Ralph Lauren earned her a maximum of $55,000. Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), who tried her hand at a number of different careers, including as a masseuse and busker, is estimated to be the lowest earner of the six New York City pals.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

As mentioned, the Friends character salaries are merely estimations, and when taking into account the real-world cost of living, especially in one of the most expensive cities in the world, the economics of Friends should probably be taken with a pinch of salt.

Monica’s iconic Greenwich Village apartment, for example, would have cost an estimated $4 million as of 2018, according to Which? Mortgage Advisers, while the deposit alone would set you back $400,000.