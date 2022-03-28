Rachel Zegler Shaded The Oscars For Not Inviting Her While Onstage At The Show

Rachel Zegler may not have been initially invited to the Oscars, but she ultimately made it to the show — and she made sure to shade the Academy once she got onstage. The West Side Story star was joined as a presenter by Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi, who said he never thought he would attend the Oscars while growing up in Australia. “And I never thought I’d be here six days ago,” Zegler quipped. “Dreams do come true — really fast.”

More to come...