The 'This Is Us' Theory About Randall's New Therapist Could Change Everything

Spoilers for the This Is Us Season 5 premiere. The end of the Season 5 This Is Us premiere delivered what was possibly one of the most shocking moments of the series thus far. Contrary to what everyone (especially Randall) has believed this whole time, Randall's birth mom didn't die when he was born. The closing moments of the episode showed that paramedics were actually able to help revive her. Now fans have a theory that Randall's new therapist will be his mom.

More to come...