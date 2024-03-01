Raven-Symoné is here for more Cheetah Girls. Looking back on the Disney Channel movie with Entertainment Tonight, the actor teased a reunion with fellow cast mates Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams might be on the horizon.

“Another moment in culture that gave girl power, that gave fashion, that gave songs — [I'm] very blessed to be a part of that,” Symoné said of the film “And can't wait to see what the future holds with that. It's gonna be interesting to see what the future holds in regards to the Cheetah Girls.”

On the possibility of a sequel, the actor explained that “if something happened where the Cheetah Girls came back together on screen,” younger audiences would be introduced to the idea of “girl community.”

“I come from a generation [of] catty girls and things of that nature,” Symoné continued. “I think now it's starting to change a little bit. I think girls are more like, ‘I got you, girl,’ and to be able to mirror that back in such an iconic, cool, innovative way that screams Cheetah... I mean, I'd be a part of it.”

Released in 2003, Disney’s The Cheetah Girls follows the story of four teen girls — Galleria (Symoné), Chanel (Bailon), Aquanette (Williams), Dorinda (Bryan) — as they navigate fame and friendships after achieving their dream of forming a girl group.

‘The Cheetah Girls’ cast. Disney+

The Cheetah Girls Sequel

The Disney Channel original musical spawned two sequels, 2006’s The Cheetah Girls 2 and 2008’s The Cheetah Girls: One World. While Symoné didn’t star in the third installment, she has since expressed interest in a sequel.

Speaking to E! News in Feb. 2023, the actor said she’d sign up for another Cheetah Girls movie “in a heartbeat.”

“I think that there's a wonderful thing to just encapsulate something and let it live,” Symoné said at the time. “We are in the era of reboot, honey. We love a reboot ... And we can't ruin the Cheetah Girls, they can't ruin it.”