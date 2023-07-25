As Raven Baxter sings in the unforgettable That’s So Raven theme song, “it’s the future I can see.” But apparently, that also applies to the actor who plays her. On the July 24 episode of Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, Raven-Symoné said that she had psychic senses not totally unlike her famous Disney Channel character. “I believe in psychics,” she stated. “Puns f*cking intended.”

Speaking with her co-host, wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, the actor explained why she believes most humans, including herself, have inherent psychic capabilities. “I believe actually humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly,” she said. “I can walk into a room and it's reading energy and energy in the psychic plane, because it's not on a physical, material plane.”

She even gets visions of the future just like Raven Baxter, although they don’t come the same way. On That’s So Raven, her character gives a sudden blank stare before getting a very crisp but brief vision of what’s about to happen in the near future. In real life, it’s a little less clear. “I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension, and I’m like, ‘Yo, this is weird,’” she said. “There will be a time when I’m walking and I’ll trip over nothing.”

Raven-Symoné played the psychic on That’s So Raven from 2003 to 2007, before returning to Disney Channel a decade later for its reboot Raven’s Home, which is currently in its sixth season. Of course, Raven Baxter’s psychic abilities are stronger than ever, and she even passed them on to her son in the series, Booker.

Now, her extensive experience in psychics — both off and onscreen — has given her a sense of who to believe when it comes to predicting the future, and not every self-proclaimed psychic is a believable one. “Now if you sit me down and somebody’s like, ‘Look into my crystal ball,’ I’m gonna be like, ‘Give me my money back,’” she quipped. “But I do believe there is natural auras that hold the experiences of all of our people, totally.”