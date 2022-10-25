Hulu’s meta-comedy Reboot has wrapped its first season after debuting on Sept. 20. Chronicling a show within a show, Reboot follows the cast of the fictional 2000s series, Step Right Up, who reunites a decade later to, well, reboot their show. But the entertainment landscape has shifted in the last couple of decades, thrusting the writers and estranged cast mates into an entirely new dynamic of fame. At its core, the series is about second chances, but does that mean the show will get a second season?

Season 1 only just ended, and even though the Hulu series depicts the inner workings of networks, the show’s actual network has yet to make a decision about its future. But the show has one major advantage, and that’s its creator. Steve Levitan was half of the creative team that helmed the successful Modern Family, which ran on ABC for 11 seasons. And from the sound of things, Levitan has plenty of material if the show gets picked up for another year. “We would just be sitting around talking and then someone would say this, ‘Oh, this reminds me of the time this has happened,’” he told Variety in a September 2022 interview. “And then [the writers] refined it in next week’s script.”

The showrunner also told Entertainment Weekly how his experience with Reboot will inspire its second season. “I think in season 2 we will get into the premiere of the show and all that goes into that,” he said. “As somebody who just went through a premiere, there's fresh stuff for me to delve into about what it's like in this day and age to launch a show when the whole world can comment on it.”

Find out more about what could be in store for Reboot Season 2 if it is renewed.

Reboot Season 2 Premiere Date

If Reboot gets the green light, a potential Season 2 could premiere a year after the first season. Compared to other shows on television and streaming services, Reboot isn’t overly intensive when it comes to special effects, nor does it film in far-off locations — the show films on the Fox Network lot in Los Angeles, California. With that being the case, one could expect a potential Season 2 to arrive along the same production schedule as Season 1 did and debut in September 2023.

Michael Desmond/Hulu

Reboot Season 2 Cast

Reboot’s first season had a talented roster featuring stars Judy Greer and Keegan-Michael Key, who lead an ensemble that includes Calum Worthy (The Act), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Paul Reiser (Stranger Things), Krista Marie Yu (Dr. Ken), and Johnny Knoxville.

According to Variety, Key mentioned that he shared similarities with his character, Reed. “I might have been him a little bit when I was younger,” he said. In the same interview, Bloom also explained how she connected with her onscreen counterpart. “The way Hannah reenacts her trauma in the art she makes, is very one to one with what I do,” she said. Lastly, Greer attributed the successful creation of the characters to Levitan’s talents. “And I think with the characters Steve’s created, he’s given everyone something to root for,” she told Variety.

In separate interviews with Variety, both Reiser and Knoxville explained what drew them to each of their roles. In Reiser’s case, it seems like he was in from the jump when he received the script and thought it was great. Knoxville was attracted to the “colorful character” and “demons” that exist within his role as Clay. “He’s doing the best that he can. He’s not always gonna do it the best way, but he’s trying to hold it together. You kind of like that guy.” Though it’s far from a confirmation, the cast’s connections to their characters would certainly help pave the way for more seasons.

This article will be updated as more information about Reboot Season 2 becomes available.