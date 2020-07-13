Proving she's the ultimate cool mom, Reese Witherspoon invented a TikTok dance for her son Deacon Phillippe's first single, "Long Run" featuring UK singer Nina Nesbitt. The Little Fires Everywhere actor shared her moves on TikTok and Instagram on Sunday, July 12, despite her mortified son's objections to her interpretive dance skills. In the video, Witherspoon is listening to "Long Run" with Deacon when she gets the idea to invent a dance to go along with his summer jam. His response? "No, mom, no."

In true mom fashion, Witherspoon ignored her son's pleas and danced her heart out. "When your kid has his first single... you gotta dance!" she captioned the video. While Deacon was embarrassed by his proud mom's TikTok creation, Nesbitt loved it. The singer re-shared the video on her Instagram alongside the caption, "omg this is the cure to my post-birthday hangover."

Witherspoon has plenty of reasons to celebrate her son's new song. Since its release on July 10, "Long Run" has been climbing the charts, hitting the #20 position on iTunes in the U.S. on July 12. Deacon produced the dance track which features Nesbitt's vocals.

Both Witherspoon and Deacon's dad, Ryan Phillippe, shared posts celebrating the song's initial release, with the Big Little Lies star writing on Instagram, "New Song of the Summer! #LongRun So proud of my son @deaconphillippe... his first single with the incredibly talented @ninanesbitt is out now! It’s the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say?!)." Phillippe added on Twitter, "My son’s debut single as a producer #LongRun is about to be played for the first time on @sirius on BPM channel. Right now!!!!!!"

At 16, Deacon's reaction to his parents' public declarations of love for his work is understandable, but Witherspoon's support comes with the added bonus of spreading the news about "Long Run" to her famous friends. Everyone from Octavia Spencer to Olivia Munn is filling her comments with appreciation for not only her dance moves, but her son's song. Ultimately, even the up-and-coming producer couldn't resist showing his mom some love in the comments. "Hahahahah I love you," Deacon commented on his mom's post.

Meanwhile, Nesbitt said what Witherspoon fans are likely thinking: "omg I need to see this dance." The preview at the end of the video isn't enough. It's time for Witherspoon to share all of her moves, so her "Long Run" dance can become the TikTok craze it deserves to be.

