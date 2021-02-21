Regé-Jean Page Brought Bridgerton To SNL In A Swoon-Worthy Monologue

During his Feb. 20 monologue on SNL, Regé-Jean Page brought the Bridgerton vibes in a big way. He embraced his romantic reputation with some smoldering interludes and acknowledged the roots of his sultry voice.

"I bet you can tell from my accent that I'm from Shondaland," he said.

Soon, he was joined by Aidy Bryant and Ego Nwodim, who swooned over the actor and couldn't quite keep their cool as they took turns listing off overly specific timestamps as their favorite parts of Bridgerton (you don't even need to pull up Netflix to know that they all happen to correspond with Simon and Daphne's honeymoon).

All the while, Page tried to convince them (and the audience) that he, unlike his character, is just a regular guy — or even "kind of a nerd," he says. But no one buys it. As if he didn't already make a warm first impression with the very enthusiastic audience, Page even took a moment to sing Unchained Melody directly to the camera via close-up.

"It's starting to hurt me now," Bryant said, leaning over as Nwodim, too, tried to cool down.

Eventually, Daphne herself (or, rather, a spot-on impression by Chloe Fineman) accompanied the women on stage for her chance to win over Page. All dressed up, she was undeniably the SNL season's incomparable — which makes sense, since it seems like Fineman has been perfecting this role since first watching Bridgerton back in January. Her Instagram has even more of the uncanny Regency goodness.