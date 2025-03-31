Netflix’s latest true crime docuseries doesn’t end on a conclusive note because the case behind Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer is still ongoing.

The three-part series (which premiered March 31) begins with the discovery of multiple bodies — many belonging to women who worked in the sex industry — along a stretch of New York shoreline between the 1990s and early 2010s. But it wasn’t until 2023 that a suspect was arrested and charged in connection with several of the women’s murders.

Here’s an update on where suspect Rex Heuermann is today.

The Alleged Long Island Serial Killer

Heuermann, an architect and then-married father of two living in Massapequa Park, was arrested in 2023. Investigators used burner phone activity, eyewitness descriptions, and DNA to link Heuermann to several bodies found around Gilgo Beach. He was later charged in connection with additional victims.

In total, Heuermann has been charged with killing seven women. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The case has not yet gone to trial.

But getting to this point is a testament to the work of the victims’ loved ones, director Liz Garbus said in an interview with Netflix.

Netflix

“These family members were never going to give up. These women knew that there was a need to shake [up] the establishment to get attention for this case,” she said. “Of course, they shouldn’t have [had] to work so hard. The system should work to protect them and should’ve protected their family members. But at the end of the day, their voices really mattered.”

A Recent Update

While Heuermann is still awaiting trial, several recent developments have occurred in his life and legal case. This March, he reached a divorce settlement with his estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, her attorney, Robert Macedonio, confirmed to Long Island’s Newsday.

Ellerup “is still withholding judgment on Rex’s guilt until all evidence is played out in the courtroom,” Macedonio said.

Speaking of the courtroom, Heuermann’s team argued at a pre-trial hearing that nuclear DNA testing (or whole-genome sequencing) should not be admissible in his trial. This deliberation process could take months, according to CBS News. Heuermann’s defense also hopes to separate the case into multiple trials.

In the meantime, Garbus told Netflix she believes it’s possible that additional victims who have yet to be identified could be tied to Heuermann. “There are many people who have followed this case and are still thinking that their missing loved ones could be connected to Rex,” she said.