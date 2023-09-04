These 3 Zodiac Signs Can’t Get Enough Of True Crime

A few years ago, admitting that your favorite genre was true crime was a major taboo. But today, it feels like there’s a new true crime doc (and accompanying podcast) that goes viral every other week. Though the stories can be grueling and disturbing, that doesn’t seem to deter dedicated audiences from sticking with the mystery until the end. In fact, if you have an affinity for true crime that no one else seems to understand, your infatuation may be more than an obsession — it could have something to do with your zodiac sign.

True crime isn’t for everyone, but those who can unwind with a glass of wine and an episode of “My Favorite Murder” know there’s more to the genre than horrific murders and gory crime scenes. To true crime enthusiasts, it can actually be quite educational, informative, and in a worst-case scenario, even be used as a tool to help them navigate tricky situations. Other reasons why these signs enjoy this content may be because they want to see if they can figure out who the culprit is on their own, or because they have an appreciation for the dark and twisted that other people may not have. Whatever their reasons may be, there’s no denying the influence their zodiac sign has over their inexplicable love of true crime.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpios love a good mystery, so it should come as no surprise to see the water sign topping this list. Scorpios also have an affinity for the dark and creepy and can handle hearing the intense specifics of a crime explained in full detail without having to worry about the reenactments infiltrating their nightmares. Lucky them.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Virgo’s obsession with true crime stems not from the disturbing details, but from the earth sign’s desire to crack into the whodunit before the final reveal. Not only does the always analytical Virgo use every piece of information provided to carefully form their own conclusions, but they also want to know what signs to look out for in case something similar occurs in their life. Virgos are prepared for anything, including a real-life true crime mystery.