Spoilers ahead for the Fire & Blood book and House of the Dragon Episodes 1-7. After weeks of mounting romantic tension, Rhaenyra and Daemon got married during House of the Dragon Episode 7. They finally hooked up (yes, it’s her uncle), but their marriage was more than a result of their mutual attraction — it was a strategic move, too. With rumors circulating that Rhaenyra’s kids were not fathered by Laenor, the princess’ claim to the throne was starting to feel a little slippery. Fortunately, marrying a fellow Targaryen will (hopefully) help bolster her regal aspirations.

Laenor fakes his death (and runs away with Qarl) to allow for Rhaenyra and Daemon’s marriage to take place. But while his fate seems securely happy, what about his and Rhaenyra’s sons? In the book Fire & Blood, Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey don’t fare so well in the years that follow. Here’s how everything goes down.

Lucerys was the first to go in the book, and his death was actually one of the major early conflicts in the Targaryen Civil War (aka, the Dance of the Dragons). It all started with him cutting out Aemond’s eye, which we see in Episode 7. Aemond apparently never got over the violent act and fights Lucerys and his dragon to the death.

Gary Moyes/HBO

Daemon — far from the wicked stepfather trope — goes on to avenge Rhaenyra’s middle son. He ends up killing Aemond and Vhagar but seemingly loses his own life in the process.

As for Rhaenyra and Laenor’s other two sons? Jacaerys later died as a casualty in another Dance of the Dragons conflict, the Battle of the Gullet. And ultimately, young Joffrey was killed during an attack on King’s Landing the same year. Though the House of the Dragon timeline may differ, it’s worth pointing out just how little time passed between Lucerys, Jacaerys, and Joffrey’s deaths in the book because their violent ends will obviously have an effect on Rhaenyra.

In Fire & Blood, Rhaenyra and Daemon have two children of their own, named Aegon and Viserys. (They also had a daughter, Visenya, but she died at birth.) The boys live quite a long time — in fact, Aegon and Viserys would both go on to occupy the Iron Throne in the future. But if the show follows the book closely, it seems that Rhaenyra’s sons with Laenor (or maybe Harwin?) are not long for this world.