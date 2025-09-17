The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are back — well, almost all of ‘em. The sixth season of the Bravo series premiered on Sept. 16, bringing all of our favorite SLC Housewives back to our screens. However, Lisa Barlow does not appear in the Season 6 premiere episode, except for a brief cameo during a FaceTime call with Heather Gay, leading fans to speculate about the reason for her delayed return.

Season 6 opens with a group trip hosted by BFFs Angie Katsenevas and Mary Cosby, who take the girls to a nearby campground in an RV (against Cosby’s will). However, Barlow does not join the ladies, telling Meredith Marks that she had other work obligations, while admitting to Gay that she doesn’t want to vacation with their castmate Bronwyn Newport amidst their ongoing feud.

Although Barlow didn’t join the trip, she still dominated the conversations, proving that she’s an essential component to the series even when she’s not present. As seen in the Season 6 trailer, her return to the show is imminent, which is making fans even more confused about why she isn’t in the premiere. Below, we break down the potential reasons why Barlow remained absent — for now.

Was Lisa A Housewife Yet?

In March, it was rumored that Barlow was holding back on filming for Season 6 even after production began because she was still negotiating her contract with Bravo. This would explain why she was absent from the trip and, therefore, the first episode, despite being featured in the opening credits.

Neither Barlow nor Bravo has commented on the speculation, and given how the franchise only breaks the fourth wall when necessary, it’s not likely that they will. However, one of the other women offered her own theory as to why Barlow didn’t join them on the trip.

Was It Because Of The Lawsuits?

According to Newport, Barlow’s absence just happened to coincide with reports of lawsuits against her and her husband, John. In August 2024, the Salt Lake Tribune reported that the Barlows faced three different lawsuits from defendants alleging that the couple owed them debts ranging from $100,000 to $400,000.

"It's interesting timing for Lisa to be too busy to go on a free girls' trip,” Newport remarked in a confessional. “I mean, maybe she's too busy reading about herself in the press. With all of her lawsuits, it's just very convenient timing for Lisa's schedule to be maxed out.”

Barlow has yet to address this theory, but given how the Season 6 trailer teases confrontations about her legal issues, it’s not likely that she skipped a trip solely to keep quiet about the lawsuits. Plus, she has a strong defense. Barlow has denied each claim, saying in a statement, “I pay my bills and obligations and I always have,” and the latest lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice.

It’s unclear which episode will see Barlow’s return to RHOSLC, but perhaps when she does come back, she’s bound to clear up the rumors.