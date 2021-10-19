Rick From The Bachelorette Says He Learned Everything About Life From Hitch

The Bachelorette presents an interesting paradox for contestant Rick Leach. Though the 32-year-old medical sales rep says he loves a good game night because you can “tell a lot about someone’s personality when competition is involved,” he’s not so into games when it comes to love, and The Bachelorette is kind of a mix of both. That means he’ll have to cut through all the BS if he wants to find “his heart's true counterpart” in Michelle on the show. Here’s what else to know about the LA resident ahead of the season.

Rick is Highly Educated

After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the DeVille School of Business at Walsh University — a private Catholic university in Ohio — Rick is now working towards his MBA. “Today marks the end of my first year in the Executive MBA program at Loyola Marymount University,” he posted on Instagram in 2020. “It makes so much sense it falls on Mother’s Day. My mother has sacrificed a great deal for her sons and provided us with all the opportunity we could ever ask for. She has the energy of [a] 6-year-old on a sugar high and this is probably why she is an amazing Kindergarten teacher. I love you mom and thank you for being you!”

Rick Works In Orthobiologics

According to his LinkedIn page, Rick is currently working as a senior sales representative at Bioventus, an orthobiologics company that creates technology to help with bone healing and joint pain. “Hyaluronic Acid treatments for knee osteoarthritis and Exogen Ultrasound Bone Healing Stimulator are the two types of products I provide,” he wrote on his page.

He’s Also A Model

There are still a handful of Rick’s old modeling pictures up on Instagram. Ahead of Michelle’s season, fans dug up a profile he used to have listed on Model Mayhem, which explained that he’d been modeling for at least three years and has experience with a variety of shoots from runway to commercials. He also apparently starred in an indie film called The Curator.

Rick’s Instagram Is All About His Family

Rick mostly uses his Instagram to post about his mom, his brother Sean, his cousins, and his dad, who passed away in 2018. “Nearly two years have flown by but seems like it was yesterday I was with you talking sports and having a beer,” Rick posted on Instagram in 2020. “Every day without you is a struggle but the childhood memories always put a smile on my face. Miss ya like crazy, love you dad.”

Rick Is A Diehard Romantic

Rick’s Bachelorette bio describes him as a “hopeless romantic who has been thinking about his future wife for as long as he can remember.” He says he wears his heart on his sleeve and loves sending flowers for no reason. When asked what his love language was, Rick said physical touch. He also cites Will Smith’s rom-com Hitch as the movie “that taught him everything he needs to know about life,” which may or may not bode well for his time on The Bachelorette, considering Smith’s character is a smooth-talking “date doctor” who coaches other men about how to get women in a way that sometimes comes across as phony.