Rihanna Didn't Drink All 2024

Rihanna rang in the new year celebrating a year of sobriety!

In a new video posted to Instagram on Jan. 1, the “Needed Me” singer counted down to 2025 with her loved ones around her, wishing everyone a happy new year as she played a video of the annual ball drop in New York City.

“Y’all, I didn’t drink all year,” she excitedly told the camera as the clock struck midnight. “I didn’t drink all. Year.”

She even captioned the post: “New Year, New Me.”

Many showed their support in the comments section. “Goals 🔥👏,” wrote Glee alumnus Amber Riley. “Let’s gooo! 🎉” model Cara Delevingne said.

Rihanna’s New Year’s Eve Look

Rihanna spent New Year’s in New York City with her partner A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares two children — RZA, 2, and Riot, 1. The Fenty Beauty founder was photographed outside a bar with Rocky wearing an all-leather look: a black leather bomber with thigh-high leather boots, accessorized with oversized acetate glasses and a matching $5,900 black leather handbag from Bottega Veneta.

The singer also recently revealed her one Y2K fashion regret while appearing on the Mystery Fashionist TikTok hosted by AJ Porter.

“I will say, maybe like when I first started and I was wearing the baggy jeans with the panties out,” she said. “What the f*ck was I thinking?”

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Porter wondered if she regretted pairing sweatpants with a heel, but Rihanna made it clear that she does not.

“I started that trend. The f*ck? I would never regret that, especially now as a mom,” she told him. “A heel is the best thing I could do for my f*cking pajamas.”

May 2025 bring us more iconic Rihanna looks and videos.