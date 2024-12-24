Since her career took off in 2005, Rihanna has become more than just a world-famous singer. She’s earned style icon status by setting fashion and beauty trends along the way. Yet, even she’s made questionable sartorial decisions at times.

While in New York for Christmas, Rihanna talked fashion with AJ Porter, the TikTok user behind the account Mystery Fashionist. Porter posted the video on Dec. 23, and their conversation revealed the fashion trend Rihanna now regrets participating in. It was a throwback to the early 2000s, when low-rise jeans, baby tees, and exposed underwear were everywhere.

“I will say, maybe like when I first started and I was wearing the baggy jeans with the panties out,” the now-36-year-old singer said, naming her fashion regret. “What the f*ck was I thinking?”

Fashion may be cyclical, but Rihanna has no intention of revisiting the trend. When Porter pointed out people are rocking the look now, she said, “That is for them.” Then she indicated the outfit she was wearing, which featured a belt at her midsection rather than lingerie and added, “It’s called growth, y’all! Belts, no panties.”

And indeed, it is growth, because 2005’s Rihanna would probably have specifically matched her underwear to the rest of her ensemble.

Rihanna at Z100’s Jingle Ball in 2005 Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Life has changed a lot for Rihanna since then. She’s no longer a teenager on the rise; now, she’s a business mogul and a mom of two, which has made her lean harder into more comfort-oriented style. Porter thought she might regret pairing sweatpants and heels, for example, and she absolutely does not.

“I started that trend. The f*ck? I would never regret that, especially now as a mom,” she said. “A heel is the best thing I could do for my f*cking pajamas.”

In April, Rihanna told Extra about how her approach to fashion has evolved since having her two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 1. “When you become a mom, your style goes from like, ‘Blah’ to ‘Let’s see what fits’ to ‘I’m going to be a bad b*tch today,’” she said. “You’ve got to remind yourself a little bit sometimes, you know, bad b*tch is still in there somewhere. You want to be comfortable because you’re moving around so much and then it’s whatever fits.”

Since then, the Fenty Beauty founder has proved you can dress up pajamas, loungewear, bathrobes, and other cozy items of clothing for the ultimate combination of style and comfort. Like Rihanna said, it’s called growth, y’all.