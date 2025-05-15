Tribeca & Chanel Invite You To A Conversation With Riley Keough

Riley Keough is heading to Tribeca. On May 15, the Tribeca Film Festival added a special conversation with the actor to their illustrious lineup, as part of the festival and Chanel’s Women’s Filmmaker program, Through Her Lens.

Fresh off an Emmy nomination for Daisy Jones and the Six, Keough will discuss her new limited series, In Process, alongside her creative partner, writer and director Gina Gammell, following a screening of three clips inspired by Through Her Lens.

In Process is partly focused on Keough’s creative journey and promises an intimate look into “the nature of female creativity and the artistic process,” which fits perfectly with the initiative’s mission. Director Margaret Zhang will moderate the conversation, which promises to touch on the duo’s artistic process and the challenges that come with filmmaking.

The first part of In Process follows Keough and was filmed at her late grandfather Elvis Presley’s famous Graceland estate, of which she is now the sole owner.

Riley Keough, Gina Gammell, and Margaret Zhang. Tribeca / Chanel

Through Her Lens is a mentorship initiative that aims to spotlight the voices of female and non-binary filmmakers, offering support and funding to get their ideas off the ground. The program’s Advisory Committee includes Jane Fonda, Patty Jenkins, Laura Karpman, Greta Lee, A.V. Rockwell, and Kerry Washington, who all offer direct consultation to participating directors and writers.

“Riley and Gina are exactly what Through Her Lens is about — women owning the frame and making damn sure they’re not the last ones through the door,” Tribeca co-founder Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. “Mentorship is more than advice — it’s about showing what’s possible and paving the way forward.

“Through Her Lens Conversation: In Process” will take place at New York’s Metrograph theater on June 6 at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. You can register for tickets on Tribeca’s official website.