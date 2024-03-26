Edward Cullen is a father. Suki Waterhouse has given birth and welcomed her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the couple was walking with a baby stroller in Los Angeles on March 26.

The two have not yet announced or commented on their new arrival. Bustle has reached out to both of their reps for comment.

While some fans are speculating that Waterhouse and Pattinson welcomed a baby girl as they were carrying a pink stroller, no details have been confirmed about their newborn, including name, sex, and exact birth date.

Waterhouse confirmed she was pregnant in November 2023 while performing at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival, telling the crowd that she dressed “extra sparkly” to distract them “from something else that’s going on.” She then opened up her coat to reveal her baby bump, which was met with cheers. “I’m not sure if it’s working,” she joked.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A month later, it was reported that the Twilight alum and model-singer were engaged after they were photographed together, with Waterhouse sporting a diamond ring on her engagement finger. “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” a source told People. The two were first linked in 2018, but they made their red carpet debut in 2022 at a Dior show.

While the couple typically keeps quiet about their relationship, they have spoken glowingly about each other on occasion. In February 2022, Pattinson talked about watching The Batman with Waterhouse in a Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview. “Just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand,” he recalled. “I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!’”

Waterhouse gave rare remarks about Pattinson a year later in an interview with The Sunday Times, saying that she was “shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years” and still got “incredibly excited” when he called. “I think he feels the same about me,” she said. “We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”