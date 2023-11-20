Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are going to be parents. On Nov. 19, Waterhouse surprised fans at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico after announcing that she is expecting her first child while on stage.

Addressing the crowd during her performance, Waterhouse said that she was dressed “extra sparkly today” in an attempt to distract fans “from something else that's going on.”

In a now-viral clip shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), she then opened up her pink coat to reveal her baby bump underneath. “I'm not sure if it’s working,” she joked as the crowd broke out into cheers.

Suki & Robert Are Couple Goals

Waterhouse and Pattinson have been dating on and off for five years and were first romantically linked in the summer of 2018.

The couple made their red carpet debut at a Dior fashion show four years later in 2022, the same year Pattinson got candid about his relationship with Waterhouse on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Speaking to the late-night show’s host, Pattinson explained how her reaction to seeing The Batman for the first time “changed the entire” relationship for him.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies,” Pattinson shared. “Just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand ... I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!’”

Suki Is “Shocked” By The Relationship

More recently, Waterhouse also opened up about her long-term relationship with Pattinson, telling The Sunday Times in Feb. 2023 that she is “shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years.”

Waterhouse also disclosed that she and Pattinson don’t go more than two months without seeing one another. “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him,” she added.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend a fashion show. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking to the outlet, Waterhouse went on to share that she still gets “incredibly excited” when Pattinson calls or texts her. “I think he feels the same about me,” she continued. “We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”