Fans Have A New Favorite Contestant On The Bachelorette

You might remember Rodney Mathews as the man who arrived on The Bachelorette riding a child-sized firetruck. Or you might remember him as the guy who hilariously failed to identify the right kind of apple during a blind taste test administered by lead Michelle Young. Whichever the case, the Nov. 2 episode of the show proved he’s a lot more than a goofball.

After Rodney received the one-on-one date, he giddily grinned into the mirror while preparing for his time with Michelle. She brought the 29-year-old sales rep to a kitchen, where the two again blindfolded each other and fed each other food — not the most exciting date, but they made the most of it and had fun. Later, Rodney even stripped naked and ran around the lobby of the hotel.

Initially, Bachelor fans were concerned that Rodney was going to get sent home. Michelle herself noted that she felt more of a friend vibe, and the camera lingered on his luggage. “Too much foreshadowing with Rodney's luggage,” tweeted one viewer. Added another: “Yeah Rodney is definitely going home tonight. They showed his luggage.”

But it turned out to be a red herring.

Michelle and Rodney spent the rest of the evening discussing their biggest fears and bonding in a candle-lit rowboat. Viewers were impressed by his attentiveness, sweetness, and humor. “PROTECT THIS MAN AT ALL COST! Rodney is an amazing person,” tweeted one particularly enthusiastic fan.

At one point during the date, Michelle even opened up about a racist altercation and how she felt unsupported by her previous partner after telling him about it. Rodney affirmed that he understood and validated her feelings.

Needless to say, by the end of the date Bachelorette fans were fully on team Rodney.