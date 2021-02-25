9 Unexpected Facts You Didn’t Know About Romance Novel Fans

Books
The love triangle is out.
To gather insights — and bust common myths — Frolic Media recently conducted an online survey among 1,000 romance fans to put together a report on the state of the genre. From where they live to how COVID-19 has affected their habits, here's everything you need to know.
We really wanted to show that romance fans are dynamic people — we're all shapes, sizes, colors, levels of education, geographical location, and tastes, but at the end of the day, we all want a great love story.
—Frolic Media co-founders Lisa Berger and Sarah Penna, tell Bustle