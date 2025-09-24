I Ate & Drank My Way Through A Dreamy Week In Rome

Ever since I watched the Olsen twins’ When in Rome and The Lizzie McGuire Movie as a kid, I’ve dreamed of visiting the Italian capital — and every Rome-set movie I’ve seen since has only made me yearn for a Roman holiday more. It all looked so romantic: the food, the ancient landmarks, the Vespa rides, the stunning architecture.

So, when Marriott Bonvoy Moments offered me a chance to enjoy one of their members’ experiences, I jumped at the opportunity to make my dreams come true. Staying at the Pantheon Iconic Hotel, Autograph Collection, in the city’s center, I was steps away from iconic monuments, relaxing cafes, and delectable restaurants. Here’s a recap of my delicious and culturally rich weekend in Rome.

Caffès & Pasticcerias Galore

If you’re combating jet lag, the best thing you can do once you touch down in Rome (and freshen up in your hotel) is grab a coffee and a pastry. Rome is littered with great cafes and bakeries; just around the corner from my hotel was Sant'Eustachio Caffè, renowned for its home-roasted coffee and water sourced from an ancient aqueduct. A five-minute walk away is Pasticceria Leonardo, which offers a variety of treats, including the regionally specific maritozzo: a cream-filled pastry made from sweet bread.

Cappuccino at Faro. Gabrielle Bondi Maricodo pastry at Faro. Gabrielle Bondi 1 / 2

It’s worth venturing a bit further out to stop by Faro, a specialty cafe near Villa Borghese that offers a rotating selection of coffee blends. I chose one of the lighter Nicaraguan options and enjoyed one of the best cappuccinos I've ever had — the flavor rich and distinct, unlike anything I’d tasted before.

Just Like The Movies

Naturally, I had to see all the famous landmarks from my favorite Rome-set movies. I made a wish at the Trevi Fountain and marveled at the Colosseum, both of which were featured in The Lizzie McGuire Movie. I got a taste of Roman Holiday by stopping by the Spanish Steps and Mouth of Truth (fans of the film will remember the latter as the ancient sculpture that Audrey Hepburn’s character is dared to poke). I also had to honor one of my favorite movies last year, Conclave, by taking a trip to Vatican City and seeing the stunning Sistine Chapel.

Dinner & A Stroll

Gabrielle Bondi

It’s not too hard to find a spot to eat when taking a casual walk around Rome. Near the Pantheon, I enjoyed dinner at Ristorante Vecchia Locanda, ordering carbonara pasta. Another night, I headed to the city’s bustling Trastevere neighborhood to wine and dine at Mimì e Cocò, where I enjoyed ricotta ravioli and fresh focaccia. Of course, I had to stop by Flor di Luna for some gelato.

Walking Into The Past

Mary Beard with the Piè di marmo. Gabrielle Bondi

Marriott Bonvoy Moments frequently offers members exclusive opportunities. For this trip, the brand invited Mary Beard, a renowned classicist and expert on Ancient Rome, to lead a walking tour featuring some of the city’s most prominent landmarks and hidden gems. For instance, Beard gave us a tour of the Pantheon, including a private viewing of the 7th-century icon, the Madonna of the Pantheon. Generously, Beard also gave us signed copies of one of her books, Emperor of Rome.

A Fine Dining Experience

Beard’s tour wasn’t the only private event on my itinerary; Marriott Bonvoy capped off our trip with a dinner at Idylio by Apreda. The Michelin-starred restaurant, conveniently located inside the Pantheon Iconic Hotel, is headed by chef Francesco Apreda, who blends flavors from his hometown of Naples, Italy, with those from Japan and India.

Breaded scallops at Idylio by Apreda. Gabrielle Bondi

The chef created an exclusive menu for members, serving up exquisite dishes such as breaded scallops with black truffles, a pecorino cheese risotto, and a Roman-style chicken dish with his own spin on a teriyaki glaze. It was a delightful and enriching way to end a rather dreamy weekend in Rome.