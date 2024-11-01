Kendall & Kylie Jenner Recreated An Iconic Lizzie McGuire Scene For Halloween

Kendall and Kylie Jenner know what dreams are made of. For just one of their Halloween 2024 costumes, the sisters dressed up as Hilary Duff’s dual characters in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, and even recreated the “What Dreams Are Made Of” performance scene on social media (albeit without the Roman Colosseum setting).

In the 2003 movie, Duff’s Disney Channel character Lizzie McGuire goes on an 8th-grade graduation trip to Rome, and she’s quickly mistaken for Italian popstar Isabella Parigi (also played by Duff with brunette hair). After a series of shenanigans, they finally meet each other at an awards show and join forces to perform Isabella’s hit, “What Dreams Are Made Of.”

Kendall took on the role of Lizzie, donning her lilac crop-top pantsuit, while Kylie played Isabella, wearing the complementary green costume. While lip-syncing the track, Kendall emulated Lizzie’s initial shyness while Kylie brought out her inner diva.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

However, Kylie’s TikTok followers noticed that she was much more in character. One TikToker commented, “Kylie wanted to do this so bad, I can feel” which she seemingly confirmed by replying with a simple “lmao.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s Lizzie Costume

While the Jenner sisters went the extra mile with their costumes, they weren’t the only stars who took inspiration from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Sabrina Carpenter also dressed as Lizzie for Halloween. But instead of taking on the “Dreams” look, she recreated perhaps an even more iconic fashion moment.

In a TikTok video, Carpenter donned the infamous couture igloo ensemble that Lizzie tries on during a wardrobe fitting, soundtracked by Taylor Dayne’s cover of RuPaul’s “Supermodel (You Better Work).” She even has a friend walk through as Lizzie’s class chaperone, Miss Ungermeyer (Alex Borstein), for comedic effect.

Sabrina Carpenter / TikTok

It was a full-circle moment for Carpenter, who previously posted a photo of Duff’s igloo couture and said she wanted to wear it on X (formerly Twitter) over six years ago. “Anyone sellin this on etsy ya girl needs a halloween costume,” she wrote. This only proves that Lizzle’s impact continues to live on.