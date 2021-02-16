Buckingham Palace Has Responded To Meghan & Harry’s Oprah Interview

On Feb. 15 it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would sit down with close friend and TV legend Oprah Winfrey for an intimate conversation about their new lives and their growing family. This comes just after the Sussexes announced that they’re expecting their second baby. And while the world waits with bated breath for the landmark interview, how has the royal family reacted to the news?

According to the Daily Mail's royal correspondent, Rebecca English, Buckingham Palace have said that "The Duke and Duchess are no longer working members of the royal family and therefore any decisions they take with regard to media commitments are matters for them."

"As non working MRF [members of the royal family] they are under no obligation to inform the Royal Household of such plans,” she continued.

Speaking about the newspapers coverage, English said she "understand there’s little prospect of them keeping any royal patronages now" and that this "is likely to have figured in their thinking."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave up their titles when they left their royal duties behind in 2020, but they retained a few royal patronages.

According to Tatler, this could mean Harry would lose his three remaining honorary military titles, and his patronages with the Rugby Football Union, Rugby Football League and the London Marathon. The Duchess may have to relinquish her role as patron of the National Theatre, a patronage bestowed on her in 2019 from the Queen, who had previously held the role for over 40 years. "It remains unclear whether the couple’s links with the Commonwealth will also be severed," notes Tatler, though English cites sources as stating this also appears likely.

On thing that is for sure is that the interview with draw in huge audiences. "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," CBS said in a statement issued to royal expert Omid Scobie.

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will air on March 7.