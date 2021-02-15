Since they stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept a relatively low profile. But that may soon change. According to ITV News, Meghan Markle has agreed to be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. The news comes as the Sussexes announced that they are expecting their second child.

Royal correspondent Chris Ship revealed that the Duchess of Sussex was in the process of finalising a deal with Oprah for what television executives are calling an "Oprah Winfrey Special".

“It is not clear when the programme will go to air, nor on which broadcaster, but the programme summary, seen by ITV News, is given as 'Oprah interviews Meghan Markle,'” reports Ship. “A deal in principle has been agreed with the Duchess of Sussex and her office, and the sides are close to making a formal announcement.”

Neither Meghan nor Harry have given interviews about their decision to leave the UK since their shock announcement over a year ago. If she were to discuss the Sussex’s move, it would be a landmark moment, even for Oprah who remains one of the most successful talk show hosts of all time.

Oprah and the Sussex have a close relationship, so it is hardly surprising that it would be Oprah that Meghan trusts for this major milestone. The two women met through a common friend, Gayle King. Oprah attended Meghan and Harry’s Windsor wedding, is working with Prince Harry and Apple TV on a series about mental health, and is now the Sussex's neighbour in Santa Barbara, too.

As to what will be covered in the landmark interview? In truth, we don’t know, but ITV News believes Meghan will address the press coverage she has received since her relationship with Prince Harry was first revealed. Given the fact that she won her privacy case against the Mail on Sunday last week, that would make sense.

“It is entirely possible that Meghan has demanded some 'no go' areas of discussion with her friend,” adds ITV News. We'll just have to wait and see. Until then, the Duchess' office has been contacted for comment.